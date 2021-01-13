Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 21,305 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 308.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,305 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,291,000 after buying an additional 2,775,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,163,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359,008 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,378,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,669,000 after buying an additional 460,959 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,821,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,204,000 after purchasing an additional 189,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,897,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,798,000 after buying an additional 144,892 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU opened at $87.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.64. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $87.88.

