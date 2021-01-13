Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 199 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 973 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,451 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $430,252,000 after buying an additional 13,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total transaction of $557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,379,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,643 shares of company stock worth $92,195,056 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.36.

TSLA opened at $849.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $805.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,212.08, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $665.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.94. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $884.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

