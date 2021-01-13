Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,181 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 76,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

NYSE LOW opened at $168.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.