Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Short Interest Down 66.9% in December

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the December 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Forward Pharma A/S by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 30,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Forward Pharma A/S by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 55,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWP traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,371. Forward Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $12.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60.

Forward Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

