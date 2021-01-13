Fortress Value Acquisition (NYSE:FVAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.73

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FVAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.73 and last traded at $34.68, with a volume of 7242274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.26.
In other Fortress Value Acquisition news, major shareholder Holdings I. Lp Principal acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Fortress Value Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:FVAC)
There is no company description available for Mp Materials Corp.
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.