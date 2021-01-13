Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $160.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Fortinet traded as high as $153.56 and last traded at $153.42, with a volume of 16834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.17.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FTNT. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, September 21st. DA Davidson raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.74.
In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares in the company, valued at $674,587,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,686 shares of company stock worth $4,999,532 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.09.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.
About Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)
Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.
