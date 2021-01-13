Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $160.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Fortinet traded as high as $153.56 and last traded at $153.42, with a volume of 16834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.17.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FTNT. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, September 21st. DA Davidson raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.74.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares in the company, valued at $674,587,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,686 shares of company stock worth $4,999,532 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2,512.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 304,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,790,000 after acquiring an additional 292,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 107.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,222 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 237.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 20,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 27.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

