FLO Price Tops $0.0116 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. FLO has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $32,079.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FLO has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Token Trading

