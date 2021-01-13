Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Flex reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.93.

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $56,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $362,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,068,983. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,123,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Flex by 403.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,569,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,120 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,915,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Flex by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,628,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,686,000 after purchasing an additional 599,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Flex by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,587,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 470,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

