Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Stock Price Up 9.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $270.00. The stock traded as high as $259.78 and last traded at $253.86. Approximately 1,402,935 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,005,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.19.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Fiverr International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 33.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the third quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -590.36 and a beta of 2.31.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.32 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

