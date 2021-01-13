Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focuses on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that blocks cancer and inflammatory disease processes. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.21.

Shares of FPRX opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $622.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 4.41.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.71% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Prime Therapeutics news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,393,340 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $149,271,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 30,000 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

