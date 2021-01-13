First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.15

Shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.15 and traded as high as $17.90. First United shares last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 13,703 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $125.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.10.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First United by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First United by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First United by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of First United by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 127,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

About First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

