First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $100.73

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.73 and last traded at $100.37, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.86.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.