First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Short Interest Down 89.2% in December

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the December 15th total of 154,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average of $47.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

