First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Down 85.2% in December

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the December 15th total of 230,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 741,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FTSM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.03. 15,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,534. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.05. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.43 and a 1 year high of $60.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4,302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter.

