First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 202.9% from the December 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $202,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at $237,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at $614,000.

Shares of FIF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 76,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,149. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%.

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

