First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd.
Shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 183,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,277. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $23.29.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.