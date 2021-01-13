First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 183,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,277. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $23.29.

Get First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund alerts:

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.