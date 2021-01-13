First PREMIER Bank Increases Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in NIO were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,856,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,880,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in NIO during the third quarter worth $35,650,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the third quarter worth $32,437,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NIO during the third quarter worth $30,343,000.

NYSE NIO opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.71 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. Research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.01.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

