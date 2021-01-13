First PREMIER Bank Has $128,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 321.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $150.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.50. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $137.36 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

