First PREMIER Bank Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $129.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.45 and its 200-day moving average is $122.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

