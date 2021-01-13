First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in The Progressive by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in The Progressive by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 21.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,211,463.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total transaction of $275,729.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,829 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,840.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,018 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,828 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.07. 2,089,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,766. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average of $92.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.66%. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.07.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

