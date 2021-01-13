First Hawaiian Bank Sells 9,138 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,310 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,138 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,952,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,299 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 35.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $285,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,594 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Bank of America cut Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.