First Hawaiian Bank Sells 782 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,406 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,152,000 after acquiring an additional 99,012 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,570,000 after acquiring an additional 239,842 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Intuit by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,666,000 after acquiring an additional 282,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,452,000 after acquiring an additional 581,028 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU stock traded down $6.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,038. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $369.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.44. The company has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $387.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Intuit from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.75.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

