First Hawaiian Bank Sells 160 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,209,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,024,000 after acquiring an additional 143,058 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 55.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 340,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,233,000 after purchasing an additional 121,321 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2,230.4% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 91,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,561,000 after purchasing an additional 87,520 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,158,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,153,000 after purchasing an additional 81,421 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPAM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered EPAM Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.87.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $331.73 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $151.97 and a one year high of $360.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $337.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.09, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.34.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total transaction of $1,407,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,945,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,755 shares of company stock worth $7,460,621 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

