First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 104,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in IHS Markit by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 22,691 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $82.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit stock opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.08. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $101.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

