First Hawaiian Bank Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 127.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.17.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.78. The company had a trading volume of 904,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,524. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $340.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.76. The firm has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

