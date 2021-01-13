First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,690,000 after purchasing an additional 315,814 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,504,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,338,000 after acquiring an additional 122,559 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 75.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,514,000 after purchasing an additional 778,431 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,407,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,939,000 after purchasing an additional 208,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,680,000 after purchasing an additional 235,994 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.33.

