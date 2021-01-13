First Hawaiian Bank Buys 17,802 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 352.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,802 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,878. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.98 and its 200-day moving average is $116.21. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

