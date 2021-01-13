First Hawaiian Bank Buys 1,620 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,776 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 18,396 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 60,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 48,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.64. 3,223,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,879. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.97 and a 200-day moving average of $193.34. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The company has a market cap of $147.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

