First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 4,704 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,633 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BOH traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.10. The stock had a trading volume of 171,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,383. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $94.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

Several research firms have commented on BOH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe bought 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.27 per share, with a total value of $85,948.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

