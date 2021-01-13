First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 45,589 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF accounts for about 1.0% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $21,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth $194,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,313 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 61.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 48,662 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.53. The stock had a trading volume of 20,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,964. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.13. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $72.18.

