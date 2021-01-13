First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 2,442 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after acquiring an additional 318,435 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $274,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,000,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,952,000 after purchasing an additional 68,696 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,384,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,713. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $92.99.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.34.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

