First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,818 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 48.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,573,000 after buying an additional 1,435,188 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,985,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,997,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,637,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,074,000 after buying an additional 813,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after buying an additional 734,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.56. 131,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,388,081. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average of $56.28. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

