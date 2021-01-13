First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 8,711 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,711 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,129,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 207,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after buying an additional 144,367 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,833,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,705,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,365,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.90. 9,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,789. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.64. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $70.63.

