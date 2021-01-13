First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 42,821 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,821 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

IJR traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.00. 105,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,234,167. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $99.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

