First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 19,321 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,321 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $183,348,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,944,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,150,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,017 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,448,000 after purchasing an additional 444,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 143,748 shares in the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.73. 239,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,551,988. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.40. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

