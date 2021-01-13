First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.6% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $51,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of VTWO stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.23. The company had a trading volume of 489 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,628. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.09. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $170.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

