First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $59,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $68,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.41.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.32. 142,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,357,881. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.64. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

