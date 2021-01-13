First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 20,889 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,889 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 131,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 38,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 51,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.69. 59,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,172,884. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.25. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

