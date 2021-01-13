First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 31,095 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 357,197 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,095 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6,808.0% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 48.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist upgraded shares of Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

RF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,973,004. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

