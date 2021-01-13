First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) (OTCMKTS:FIBH) Stock Price Up 2.9%

First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) (OTCMKTS:FIBH) rose 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $35.50. Approximately 202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average is $35.03.

First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FIBH)

First Bancshares Inc (Bellevue, OH) operates as operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

