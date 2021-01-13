FIO Protocol Price Reaches $0.0655 on Major Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0655 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $5.89 million and $812,001.00 worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001424 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00039130 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 736,666,286 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog . FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.