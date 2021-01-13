FinNexus 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $487,410.00 (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. Over the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. FinNexus has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $487,410.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FinNexus token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00043551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.00415014 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00043892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.57 or 0.04244773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00013907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FinNexus (CRYPTO:FNX) is a token. Its launch date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 382,780,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,559,724 tokens. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io

