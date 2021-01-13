Financial Analysis: Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) & PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) and PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and PCCW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shenandoah Telecommunications 11.02% 14.53% 3.78% PCCW N/A N/A N/A

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCCW has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and PCCW, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shenandoah Telecommunications 0 3 0 0 2.00 PCCW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus price target of $49.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.09%. Given Shenandoah Telecommunications’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Shenandoah Telecommunications is more favorable than PCCW.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.6% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of PCCW shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and PCCW’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shenandoah Telecommunications $633.91 million 3.44 $54.94 million $1.10 39.79 PCCW N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Shenandoah Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than PCCW.

Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications beats PCCW on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products. This segment provides its services in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, Kentucky, and Ohio. As of December 31, 2019, the company provides network service to 844,194 postpaid and 274,012 prepaid subscribers. The Broadband segment offers broadband, video and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Kentucky. This segment also leases fiber and provides Ethernet and wavelength fiber optic services; and voice and digital subscriber line telephone services. The Tower segment owns 225 cell towers and leased spaces. The company provides its products and services under the Sprint and Shentel brands. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is based in Edinburg, Virginia.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services. It also provides technical support, electronics and communications engineering, and products and solutions, as well as free television, pay television program, and interactive multimedia services; sells advertising in various telephone directories and on the Internet; publishes directories; and sells mobile handsets and accessories. In addition, the company offers broadcasting and related services, management and engineering support services, customer relationship management and customer contact management solutions, content for various media, and outsourced call center and data center services; and over-the-top video services under the Viu brand, as well as sells customer premises equipment and related solutions. Further, it engages in the sale, distribution, and marketing of telecommunication products; supply of broadband internet access solutions and web services; provision of data services; and software development, systems integration, consulting, and informatization activities; the provision of computer and IP/IT related value-added services to business customers; property investment, development, management, and leasing, as well as hotel management activities; and ski operations. Additionally, the company offers entertainment over-the-top platform; and digital, IT and business process outsourcing, cloud computing, hosting, managed, e-commerce, and IoT solutions. PCCW Limited was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

