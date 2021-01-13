Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FITB. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.69.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12,599.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,236,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202,657 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,331,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,470,000 after buying an additional 2,564,112 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 73.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,824,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,507 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,554,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

