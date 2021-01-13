Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.12. 146,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 175,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $366.00 million, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.19.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.10 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 244.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 46.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 190.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 13,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 34.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

