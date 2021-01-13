Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) Receives €68.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €70.88 ($83.38).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIE shares. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of FRA FIE traded up €0.85 ($1.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €69.05 ($81.24). 74,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €64.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of €64.40. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 1-year high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

