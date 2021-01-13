Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Trading Up 5.4%

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) shares were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $6.98. Approximately 117,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 72,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 22.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 18,818 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

