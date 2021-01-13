Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Ferguson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of FERGY opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

