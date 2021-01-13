Feellike Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Feellike token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges. Feellike has a market capitalization of $142,777.12 and approximately $30.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Feellike has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00030163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00112012 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00258424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00063954 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00062557 BTC.

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Feellike can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

