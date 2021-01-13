Fatcoin (FAT) Price Down 17.3% This Week

Fatcoin (CURRENCY:FAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Fatcoin has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. Fatcoin has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and $1.88 million worth of Fatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fatcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0413 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00043588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.49 or 0.00396160 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00042821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.30 or 0.04328686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Fatcoin Profile

Fatcoin (CRYPTO:FAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Fatcoin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,655,308 coins. The Reddit community for Fatcoin is /r/Fatbtc . Fatcoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fatcoin’s official website is www.fatbtc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FatBTC is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange located in Seychelles, established in the year 2014. It accepts both withdrawals and deposits in Fiat using CNY, the most active trading pair on FatBTC exchange is ETH/BTC. The Fatcoin (FAT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the internal currency of the FatBTC Exchange. “

Buying and Selling Fatcoin

Fatcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fatcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fatcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fatcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

